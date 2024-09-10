MADRID, Sept 10 — La Liga club Valencia said yesterday they have begun disciplinary proceedings against forward Rafa Mir after he was accused of sexual assault last week.

“Valencia football club wishes to reiterate its firm condemnation of any type of violence in any form, while respecting the legal presumption of innocence,” the club said in a statement.

Spanish police arrested the 27-year-old on September 2 following a complaint from two women accusing Mir and another man of sexual assault at the striker’s home.

A judge ordered Mir’s conditional release during an investigation to establish if there is enough evidence for a trial.

“It is up to the judiciary to determine the timeframe and the proceedings to be followed with regard to the alleged facts for which Rafa Mir is being investigated,” Valencia’s statement said.

“However... Valencia football club has analysed the situation... and has decided to take disciplinary measures.”

Valencia said it would open disciplinary proceedings against Mir because “his way of behaving, in his time off, indisputably affects the professional performance expected of him as a player of this club; damaging, moreover, the confidence that our fans have in all its players”.

Mir, who has also played for Wolves, has denied committing sexual assault.

He joined Valencia in July on loan from Sevilla, who signed him in 2021. — AFP