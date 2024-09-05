ALOR SETAR, Sept 5 — Rumours about Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) players boycotting training sessions due to salary payment issues have intensified as the matter gains traction on social media.

The Facebook page for the club’s supporters, Hijaukuning.Com, recently posted that this year has been the most unfortunate in the history of Kedah football, despite it being the 100th anniversary of the state’s football team.

“We should be celebrating this milestone with pride and joy, instead, the situation is worsening and seems difficult to rectify. We hope this issue can be resolved promptly.

“When such matters circulate online, they inevitably tarnish the esteemed reputation of the ‘Hijau Kuning’ squad and become a source of ridicule for fans of other teams,” according to the post.

The situation is believed to refer to the ongoing crisis faced by KDA FC, which has worsened due to the club’s failure to settle player salaries.

Earlier, the boycott of training by the players was exposed by an Astro Arena journalist in a post on X.

The journalist claimed that Kedah players had not received their salaries and had only been paid one and a half months’ worth of salary throughout this year.

“KDA FC KRITIKAL. Today marks the second day of the Kedah players boycotting training. It is reported that throughout 2024, players have only been paid for 1.5 months, and even that has been in instalments.

“After Habib and Fikri Che Soh, many more players are expected to leave Kedah. To make matters worse, Kedah is still under a transfer ban,” wrote the sports journalist.

Meanwhile, Bernama’s efforts to obtain a statement from KDA FC owner Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar were futile. — Bernama