KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Lebanon has successfully advanced to the final of the 2024 Merdeka Tournament for the first time after defeating defending champion Tajikistan 1-0 in the semifinal match held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today.

Tajikistan started strong, with an attempt on Lebanon’s goal in the seventh minute, but the shot was blocked by Lebanese defender Khalil Khamis, national news agency Bernama reported today.

The first goal of the match came in the 13th minute when Lebanon’s midfielder Jihad Ayoub headed in a corner kick from Rabih Ataya.

Lebanon nearly secured a second goal, but captain Kassem El Zein’s header narrowly missed in the 36th minute, leaving the Middle Eastern team ahead as they headed into the break.

In the second half, both teams exchanged attacks on each other’s defences, but no additional goals were scored.

Lebanon had a chance to widen the lead in the 89th minute, but substitute Gabriel Bitar’s shot narrowly missed, leaving the score at 1-0 until the final whistle.

The victory sees Lebanon, coached by Rachid Nassar, reach the final for the first time, where they will face either Malaysia or the Philippines, who will compete in the other semifinal match here tonight.