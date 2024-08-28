PUTRAJAYA, Aug 28 — Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced today that the Cabinet has resolved that ministers and deputy ministers are barred from holding the presidency of any sports associations.

As a result, both he and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad have declared that they will not run for the presidency of the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA).

“The Cabinet has today decided that members of the administration, including ministers and deputy ministers, are not allowed to hold the position of president in any sports association.

“Nik Nazmi and I have announced that we will not be contesting for the KLFA presidency,” he told reporters at a press conference here.

He said that he has also contacted Football Association of Malaysia president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin for advice and guidance.

In the meantime, he said the election can be referred to the KLFA in due course.

Earlier, Nik Nazmi said on social media he has withdrawn from the KLFA presidential race following a Cabinet decision.

“I accept the decision and withdraw from running for the position of KLFA President,” Nik Nazmi said in a statement on X.

“I will continue to commit to supporting KLFA in developing a healthy football ecosystem and support the success of KL City FC as a professional football team.”

Nik Nazmi also affirmed his ongoing commitment to the Setiawangsa Rangers football club, a KLFA affiliate which he founded in 2018.

The decision to withdraw aligns with the government’s directive to prevent conflicts of interest by keeping government officials from holding positions in sports associations.