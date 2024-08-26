KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysia is poised for its most successful Paralympics yet, with the national team aiming to exceed their previous best of three gold medals.

As the Paris Paralympics unfold from August 28 to September 8, 2024, Malaysia’s athletes are aiming for an unprecedented four gold medals.

Here are the top contenders and potential surprise medallists.

Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli — Shot Put (F20)

Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli is determined to redeem himself after a controversial disqualification at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Ziyad initially clinched the gold with a world record throw of 17.94 meters in the men’s F20 shot put, only to be disqualified for arriving at the call room three minutes late. This decision, following an appeal by Ukraine, awarded the gold medal to Ukrainian shot putter Maksym Koval.

The decision sparked outrage in Malaysia, with #JusticeForZiyad trending on social media.

Undeterred, Ziyad heads into this year’s event in fine form. He regained his world title at the Para Athletics World Championship in Kobe, Japan, in May with a throw of 17.43 meters, setting a new Asian record and personal best.

The 34-year-old from Selangor, now a three-time world champion with titles in 2013 and 2017, is ready to make Malaysia proud once again.

The world record by a male T20 athlete is still held by Datuk Abdul Latif Romly for long jump. — Bernama pic

Datuk Abdul Latif Romly — Long Jump (T20)

Defending champion Datuk Abdul Latif Romly, 27, the pride of Perlis, is another strong contender for gold. Latif made history by winning his second Paralympic gold medal in the men’s long jump T20 category at the Tokyo Paralympics with a stunning leap of 7.45 meters.

This year, Abdul Latif claimed his fourth world title at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan, with a jump of 7.30 meters. This victory added to his previous world titles from Doha 2015, London 2017, and Paris 2023.

The world record by a male T20 athlete is still held by Abdul Latif at 7.60 meters, achieved at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. As he aims to extend his legacy in Paris, Latif remains a dominant force in this event.

National para badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou is aiming for the top prize in Paris. — Bernama file pic

Cheah Liek Hou — Badminton SU5

Cheah Liek Hou, 36, made history in Tokyo by winning the first-ever Paralympic gold in the men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) category. Ranked world number two at the time, Cheah defeated his nemesis, Indonesia’s Dheva Anrimusthi, 21-17, 21-15 in the final at the Yoyogi National Stadium.

Cheah’s inspiring journey has been immortalised in the film Gold, released on July 11, 2024, where actor Jack Tan played his role, while Farid Kamil portrayed his coach, Datuk Rashid Sidek.

Under the guidance of his current coach, Nova Armada, Cheah faces a significant challenge from Anrimusthi in Paris. However, with eight world titles under his belt, Cheah is well-positioned to defend his title.

Powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin broke his own world record at the Dubai World Para Powerlifting Championship last year. — Bernama pic

Bonnie Bunyau Gustin — Powerlifting

Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, delivered Malaysia’s first-ever Paralympic gold in powerlifting at the Tokyo Games, setting a new record with a lift of 228 kilogrammes. In 2023, Bonnie broke his own world record at the Dubai World Para Powerlifting Championship by lifting 231kg.

As he prepares for Paris, Bonnie’s recent victory at the Para Powerlifting World Cup 2024 in Dubai, where he secured gold with a lift of 218kg, demonstrates his exceptional form and readiness to make history once again.

The 25-year-old from Sarawak showed his strength by lifting 210kg in his first attempt, followed by 216kg in his second, before clinching the title with his best lift of 218kg on his third attempt.

Our hope in Boccia

Malaysia is a strong contender in Boccia, with athletes Lee Chee Hong, 51, (men’s BC2) and Noor Askuzaimey Mat Salim, 39, (women’s BC4) excelling in their respective categories. The BC4 category includes players with non-cerebral impairments that impact their coordination, while BC2 class players have better trunk and arm function than those in class BC1, often allowing them to throw the ball overhand and underhand with various grasps.

Lee made history as the first Malaysian to win gold at the Bahrain 2022 World Boccia Cup on November 9, while Noor clinched gold at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China.