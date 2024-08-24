KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria has resigned as the president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) after serving for seven years.

Mohamad Norza said the BAM Council accepted his resignation at its meeting here today.

The meeting also appointed BAM deputy president I Datuk V. Subramaniam as the acting president effective today.

“This is my last meeting as the BAM president. Datuk V. Subramaniam has been appointed as the acting president,” he told a press conference after the meeting at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) here.

Mohamad Norza said that he will now focus on international duties.

“I have many responsibilities, I hold several positions including honorary president of Badminton Asia, chairman of the Sports Committee for all the Asian Olympic Councils (OCA), and member of the coordination committee for the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

“I feel I have contributed enough to the sport over the next two or three years, and I plan to slow down after that,” he said.

He hopes that the new leadership of the association will be prepared and open to addressing the challenges that lie ahead for the sport.

“There are many goals we have yet to achieve, but we are on the right track and have laid a solid foundation to advance to the next level. While there is still much work to be done, we are moving in the right direction.

“It is easy for the public to feel disappointed, as badminton holds a special place in the hearts of Malaysians and is a sensitive issue. I hope people understand that this work will be conducted with professionalism,” he said.

Meanwhile, Subramaniam expressed his readiness to carry on the initiatives started by Mohamad Norza at BAM.

“Our president has departed from BAM, and the direction is already established. What matters now is that we maintain this course and move forward,” he said.

Mohamad Norza was supposed to serve as president for the current term, which only ends next year.

Previously, he had announced his intention to step down in December 2023, with Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz named as his successor.

However, after being persuaded by Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh, he agreed to remain in his role until the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 57-year-old corporate figure has led BAM since taking over from Tengku Tan Sri Mahaleel Tengku Ariff in 2017. — Bernama