KUCHING, Aug 16 — The Pehin Sri Adenan Satem Highway here continued to be a goldmine for Terengganu’s road racing cycling team when they bagged two more gold medals in the mass start individual event through Muhamad Iqbal Daniel Mohd Nawawi, besides also dominating the men’s team category at the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024 today.

The Terengganu contingent also added another piece of glittering gold to their collection in men’s bowling through the brilliant efforts of Wan Muhammad Zarif Ikram Wan Mazlan, who knocked down 1,375 pins at the Sarawak Megalanes here.

In women’s bowling, Sarawak’s Nur Hazirah Ramli emerged triumphant with 1,261 pinfalls to bring golden joy to the hosts.

Terengganu, as such, climbed up to the top spot in the Sukma medal tally with four golds as of tonight, followed closely by Sarawak and Melaka (three golds each) and Federal Territories, Penang, Perak and Selangor (two golds each).

The SSC Wushu Hall, meanwhile, proved to be a lucky charm for Negeri Sembilan and Brunei when their exponents struck gold.

Wong Zi Hong delivered Negeri Sembilan’s gold in men’s taijiquan after the 20-year-old, who is making his second Sukma appearance, amassed the highest score of 9.596 points despite competing in the final with a fever.

Brunei, competing as an invitational contingent, created sweet memories in the Land of the Hornbills when wushu exponent Walid Lachkar grabbed the country’s first gold medal at Sukma 2024 with the highest score of 9.613 points in the men’s daoshu event.

Selangor wushu exponent Mandy Cebelle Chen, who stole the show by delivering the state’s first gold medal yesterday, turned on the style again to win the women’s taijiquan final today.

That puts her in the company of two Terengganu cyclists, Iqbal Daniel and Kee Zhe Yie, as double gold medallists of the Sarawak Sukma, thus far.

Visit the dedicated Sukma website at sukma.bernama.com, for in-depth coverage and the latest updates on state contingents, achievements and inspiring stories of the athletes competing in the prestigious biennial sports event. — Bernama