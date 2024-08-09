PARIS, Aug 9 — Malaysian diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri’s hopes for an Olympic medal in the women’s 3-metre springboard event fell short today at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite advancing to the finals, her performance wasn’t enough to secure a top-three finish. She was placed 12th, scoring 244.80 points after five dives.

China’s Chen Yiwen won gold with 376 points, Australia’s Maddison Keeney took silver on 343.10 points and China’s Chang Yani, bronze with 318.75 points.

This is Nur Dhabitah third Olympic appearance.