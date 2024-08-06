PARIS, Aug 6 — Malaysia now has two bronze medals thanks to the efforts of badminton player Lee Zii Jia who recovered from his previous semifinal loss to win his match against India’s Lakshya Sen.

It’s again a US-China fight in the top two as China pulled ahead again with 21 gold to the US’20 while Australia is now in third place, moving ahead of France who is tied for gold with Great Britain at 12 each.

Peerless Duplantis caps golden night with pole vault world record

France beat Egypt 3-1 to reach first Olympic football final in 40 years, will play Spain

Biles bows to Andrade in floor final at Paris Games

Following is the 2024 Paris Olympics medal tally as of 9am local time Tuesday: