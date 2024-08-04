KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik faced off against world number two pair Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen from Denmark and secured a podium finish in the badminton men’s doubles event at the 2024 Paris Olympics today.

The duo won the bronze match in three sets 16-21, 22-20, 21-19 at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

Aaron-Wook Yik, the reigning men’s doubles bronze medallists, reached the semi-finals but missed the chance for the top two spots after losing 19-21, 21-15, 17-21 to top-seeded doubles pair Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang of China in a fierce semi-final battle last Friday.

Astrup-Rasmussen landed in the bronze medal playoff after their semi-final loss to defending champions Lee Yang-Wang Chi Lin of Taiwan.

Based on previous records of their matches, Aaron-Wooi Yik, who are the 2022 world champions, have won seven of their 11 encounters against the Danish pair, but lost to the 2023 World Championship runner-up in the last meeting at the Singapore Open last May.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Aaron-Wooi Yik beat former world champions Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia to bring home the bronze medal.

Aaron-Wooi Yik finished as runners-up in Group A, losing to Wei Keng-Chang 22-24, 14-21, but secured victories over Great Britain’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 19-21, 21-16, 21-11 on Saturday, and Canada’s Adam Dong and Nyl Yakura 21-10, 21-15 on Sunday to advance to the quarter-finals.