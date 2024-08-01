KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Malaysian shuttler Lee Zi Jia beat world No. 20 Toma Junior Popov today to reach the Olympic men’s badminton single quarter-finals.

Lee, a former All England champion, won 21-13 in the first set and then edged out Popov in a nervy second set by 24-22.

#Olympics #Badminton | MS R16 #MAS Lee Zii Jia(7) def. #FRA Toma Junior Popov 21-13 24-22* Zii Jia cleared R16 by overcoming homester Popov in front of a packed crowd in Port de la Chapelle! Onwards to the quarters!#Paris2024#DemiMalaysia pic.twitter.com/B6YJ5nd4C0 — BAM (@BA_Malaysia) August 1, 2024

