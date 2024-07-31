MONACO, July 30 — Midfielder Mohamed Camara, who was sanctioned last season for opting not to support an anti-homophobia campaign, has been transferred to Qatari side Al Sadd, Ligue 1 club, Monaco announced yesterday.

Camara was banned for four matches for taping over an anti-homophobia logo on his shirt while playing for Monaco during the final Ligue 1 game of the season in May.

The player also chose not to take part in a group photo in which both teams stood behind a banner in support of the LGBTQ community as part of a French league campaign against homophobia.

The ban was set to come into effect for the first four league matches of next season, which gets underway on August 16.

However, the 24-year-old Malian national has departed Monaco to join Qatar Stars League outfit Al Sadd for a reported 16.5 million euros ($17.8 million) plus potential add-ons.

Camara made 57 appearances in all competitions for the Principality side after joining from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022. — AFP