PARIS, July 29 — The following are the Malaysian athletes who will be in action at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games here today.

BADMINTON (Porte De La Chapelle Arena)

Group Stage:

Mixed Doubles

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei vs Huang Dong Ping-Feng Yan Zhe (CHN) - 8.30 am (2.30 pm Malaysian Time)

Women’s Singles

Goh Jin Wei vs Johanita Scholtz (RSA) - 2.50 pm (8.50 pm Malaysian Time)

Men’s Doubles