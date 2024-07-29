PARIS, July 29 — The following are the Malaysian athletes who will be in action at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games here today.
BADMINTON (Porte De La Chapelle Arena)
Group Stage:
Mixed Doubles
- Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei vs Huang Dong Ping-Feng Yan Zhe (CHN) - 8.30 am (2.30 pm Malaysian Time)
Women’s Singles
- Goh Jin Wei vs Johanita Scholtz (RSA) - 2.50 pm (8.50 pm Malaysian Time)
Men’s Doubles
- Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang (CHN) - 9.10 pm (3.10 am Tuesday Malaysian Time) — Bernama