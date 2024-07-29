PARIS, July 29 — The Malaysian badminton squad created another major upset at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 when mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei beat world number two Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping of China this morning.

Their 17-21, 21-15, 21-16 win in 70 minutes at Porte de La Chapelle Arena made the Malaysians Group D champions and promised them an easier path in the quarter-finals.

After losing the first game, the world number nine Tang Jie-Ee Wei rocked the 8,000-strong crowd with a scintillating performance in the next two to clinch victory.

In the quarter-final knockout stage, Tang Jie-Ee Wei will meet one of the group runners-up, with the draw expected to be made tomorrow after all the doubles group matches have been completed.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei, the Switzerland Open and Thailand Masters runners-up this year, opened their campaign on Saturday by beating Singapore’s husband-and-wife pair Terry Hee-Jessica Tan 23-21, 21-12. They then booked their last-eight slot after defeating Vinson Chiu-Jennie Gai of the United States 21-15, 24-22.

Yesterday, women’s pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah shocked world number six and former two-time world champions Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara of Japan 18-21, 21-15, 21-16 in a Group A match to keep their quarter-final hopes alive. — Bernama