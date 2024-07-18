PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — The official attire used by the Malaysian contingent for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on July 26, will only be unveiled on Wednesday said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

“What I can describe about the design about the parade uniform is that it is elegant,” said Hannah when commenting on the ‘parade uniform’ designed by renowned local fashion designer Rizman Ruzaini.

Hannah added that she had seen the design of the outfit that will be used by the Malaysian contingent during the opening ceremony.

“I believe, when the athletes wear the parade uniform during the opening ceremony, it will become a proud moment for them because we have inculcated features that reflects their identity as Malaysians.

“Secondly, we have ensured the design suits them comfortably and we have emphasised on that,” she told reporters after launching the Sports Aviation Management System (SAMS) application by the Malaysian Sports Aviation Federation (MSAF), here today.

Earlier, Malaysian Olympic contingent’s Chef-de-Mission (CDM) Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin had said the ‘Baju Melayu’ design-inspired outfit to be used for the opening ceremony would be revealed soon.

The opening ceremony, staged for the first time outside a stadium, will involve around 80 boats ferrying international athletes on a six km (3.7 mile) route along the river Seine towards the Eiffel Tower.

Athletes and performers will sail past some of the French capital’s most stunning landmarks. — Bernama