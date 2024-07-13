KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The National Sports Institute (ISN) will enlist heart specialist Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Jeswant Dillon to monitor national track cycling champion, Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Its chief executive officer, Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli, said that the measure is taken as a precautionary step in case of unforeseen circumstances affecting the 36-year-old athlete or any other national athletes competing in the games.

“This step is crucial to monitor Azizulhasni’s heart condition in case of any unexpected incidents. It demonstrates our commitment to ensure Azizulhasni, and all athletes, are well cared for throughout the Olympic Games,” he told the media today.

Dr Jeffrey was among the key individuals alongside Australian cardiothoracic surgical consultant, Dr Aubrey Almeid, responsible for managing and seeking optimal solutions for the heart condition experienced by The Pocket Rocketman.

The silver medallist in men’s keirin at Tokyo 2020 had previously confirmed a rare heart issue known as anomalous aortic origin of right coronary artery.

The Terengganu-born athlete underwent a three-hour corrective surgery on April 21, 2022, to treat his condition. — Bernama

