PETALING JAYA, July 4 — The national team will wear baju Melayu-inspired attire crafted by Malaysian fashion label Rizman Ruzaini for their appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony on July 26.

English daily The Star reported that this was confirmed by Paris Olympics chef de mission (CDM) Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and will be unveiled to the public soon.

“They will be baju Melayu themed and will be traditional. We have finalised the design and will show it to the public soon,” he was quoted saying during a press conference at the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) this afternoon.

Malaysian fashion duo Rizman Ruzaini made waves when superstar Lady Gaga appeared in a glittering creation designed by them at a Las Vegas show in the United States. On Tuesday, OCM selected a new design featuring fiercer-looking tiger stripes on the official attire of the national contingent for the same sporting event.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria was reported saying that the change was made following mixed feedback on the previous tiger motif design, which was seen as not striking enough.

Mohamad Norza said the new design features a black background with more prominent and larger yellow tiger stripes on the front and back of the jacket.

