MUNICH, July 3 — Romania coach Edward Iordanescu said he hoped his side’s Euro 2024 run, where they topped Group E before yesterday’s last-16 elimination by the Netherlands, could be a “new beginning” for the country’s national team.

Romania, who had only won one match in five Euros campaigns before Euro 2024, topped a group featuring Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine — beating the Ukrainians 3-0 in their opener.

The Romanians fought hard but were outclassed against the Dutch, who won thanks to a brace from substitute Donyell Malen and a goal from man-of-the-match Cody Gakpo.

“Of course there’s some sadness. We wanted more but we did give our all,” said Iordanescu.

Advertisement

“They gave everything they have, the effort was total. They were serious and united. These are lessons we can use. This cohesion between Romanians and the national team could be a new beginning.”

Iordanescu, whose father Anghel was also a player and manager for Romania before serving in the country’s senate, began his coaching career at Steaua Bucharest in 2010.

“Romania can do fantastic things,” Iordanescu told reporters after the match, adding: “We have talent and potential. We have to plan, develop, grow, the new generations, the children, they have to take inspiration from these lads and see them as role models.”

Advertisement

The yellow-clad Romanians seemed to outnumber the orange of their Dutch opponents, with supporters sticking around well after the whistle to congratulate the team.

The coach pointed to a disconnect between the fans and the national team which he hoped was closing with the side’s efforts.

“We lost our spirit, our mentality. We forgot we need to work hard and to be brave. We lost these things and at the end it hurt the bond between the team and the fans.

“Eight years without qualification, eight years of sadness for our fans. Then we came here and the fans were behind us. I hope we don’t forget these moments.” — AFP