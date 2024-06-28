BERLIN, June 28 — England defender Marc Guehi dismissed criticism of under-fire manager Gareth Southgate yesterday, saying “everyone is behind” the coach.

England qualified first in the group but won just one of three matches, scoring two goals and will meet Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

The Crystal Palace defender said Southgate “has been fantastic for England”, adding “everyone is behind him and we have a really close, tight-knit group”.

“If you look at his record, it speaks for itself.”

Advertisement

Named manager initially on an interim basis after England were eliminated by Iceland at the 2016 Euros, Southgate took the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals, where they lost in extra time to Croatia.

Under Southgate, England made the final of Euro 2020, losing to Italy on penalties, and reached the quarters of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The coach has however come under fire after England’s lackluster performances in Germany, with fans booing the side after Tuesday’s scoreless draw with Slovenia.

Advertisement

Guehi however said: “I don’t think the team is too focused on that. We’re thankful for the fan support.

“It is a calm and focused camp. Everyone is focused on the task at hand.”

The 23-year-old doubted suggestions England were handed a favourable draw in the knockouts, despite hosts Germany, Spain, France and Portugal all being on the opposing side.

“Everyone has seen from results in the tournament so far that there’s no real favourable side. Every opponent is tough to play against.

“We just need to remain calm. We put pressure on ourselves, but it’s a very calm and focused environment.” — AFP