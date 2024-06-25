KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Selangor FC has been fined RM100,000 and docked three points after withdrawing from last month’s Charity Shield match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) due to safety concerns.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) said the Red Giants will also need to compensate JDT and the MFL for financial losses resulting from the withdrawal from the match scheduled for May 10.

“The MFL will gather the information and costs submitted by JDT and the MFL Secretariat before presenting them to Selangor FC for review and further discussion,” it said, adding that the decision was made after a MFL board meeting.

It said the RM100,000 fine will be donated to a charity that will be decided soon.

The point deduction will see Selangor FC, currently in second place in the Super League with nine points, drop to fifth position.

However, the MFL did not specify the effective date of all the penalties or whether there is an opportunity for Selangor FC to appeal the decision.

MFL also announced that Malaysia Super League game between Selangor FC and JDT during game week 14 will be played behind closed doors.

On May 8, Selangor FC announced its decision to pull out of the Charity Shield match due to a series of attacks against footballers, leading to the MFL cancelling the game the following day.

As a result, JDT was awarded a walkover, winning the match 3-0.

Terengganu FC winger Akhyar Rashid was attacked by two robbers after returning from training, and Selangor FC winger Faisal Halim was critically injured after being splashed with acid at a shopping mall.

In a separate incident, JDT midfielder Safiq Rahim had his car windscreen smashed by unknown assailants.

The police are still investigating these incidents.