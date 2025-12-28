RABAT, Dec 28 — Star strikers Victor Osimhen and Sadio Mane scored yesterday as Nigeria qualified for the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, and Senegal edged closer to joining them.

Osimhen opened the scoring for the Super Eagles just before half-time, and they built a three-goal lead before surviving a late Tunisia rally to win 3-2 in Fes.

Victory ensured three-time champions Nigeria became the second nation after record seven-time winners Egypt to secure a last-16 place.

Mane struck as Senegal came from behind to draw 1-1 with the Democratic Republic in Tangiers, a result that kept both former African champions on course for the second round.

Osimhen was a constant menace to the Tunisians as he scored his second Afcon goal, and first since the opening round of the 2024 tournament.

Much improved after a scrappy opening win over Tanzania, Nigeria lost momentum in the closing stages and Tunisia twice came close to equalising in added time.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, with his first goal for the national team, and Ademola Lookman were the other Nigerian scorers before Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi netted to set up a tense climax.

Nigeria have six points in Group C, Tunisia three and Tanzania and Uganda one each going into the final round of games on Tuesday.

Uganda’s Allan Okello missed a late penalty as his side had to settle for a 1-1 draw against neighbours Tanzania.

Uche Ikpeazu had scored a late equaliser for the Cranes in front of 10,540 fans at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat.

Before that it looked like Tanzania, winless in 10 previous matches across four Afcon tournaments, might finally break their duck when Simon Msuva put them in front from the penalty spot.

In Tangiers, Cedric Bakambu gave DR Congo the lead just after the hour mark, but Al Nassr forward Mane replied soon after and the result ensures Senegal stay top on goal difference with one round to play.

“The result was a bit frustrating. We could have killed the game in the first half, but we didn’t,” said Senegal coach Pape Thiaw.

Historic Benin victory

“What I really appreciated was my players’ reaction after conceding—that was a good thing. Next time, we need to know how to close out games earlier.

“We will continue to work on converting our chances into goals.”

DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre said: “We played the match we needed to play to compete against the best team in Africa.

“I asked the players to stay united in all phases of the game, both offensively and defensively. I am satisfied that this is what they did.”

Benin lie one point behind Senegal and DR Congo in Group D after a 1-0 victory in Rabat against Botswana, who are bottom without a point or a goal.

Defender Yohan Roche scored on 28 minutes to give Benin a first Afcon win after five draws and 10 losses in five appearances from their 2004 debut.

DR Congo were seeking revenge after a dramatic defeat in the last meeting of the nations, in World Cup qualifying in September.

Senegal came from 2-0 down to win that encounter 3-2 in Kinshasa, a result which allowed them to go on and top their group to secure a place at next year’s finals in North America.

DR Congo were, therefore, forced to settle for second place but can still make the World Cup if they win a one-off play-off against New Caledonia or Jamaica in Mexico in March.

Senegal, fresh from beating Botswana 3-0 and seen as perhaps the biggest threat to Morocco’s chances of winning the title on home soil, had more possession and more chances.

However, the Leopards took the lead in the 61st minute when Theo Bongonda—scorer of the only goal in their opening win against Benin—had a shot at the end of a fine move parried by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Real Betis striker Bakambu pounced to convert the loose ball.

But Senegal were only behind for eight minutes, their equaliser coming after a superb run by teenage substitute Ibrahim Mbaye.

The 17-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger, who was born in France and represented them up to Under-20 level, recently committed his international future to Senegal, for whom he qualifies through one of his parents.

He replaced Ismaila Sarr just after Bakambu’s opener, and made the leveller from a penetrating run down the right.

Mbaye burst away from Arthur Masuaku, who appeared to injure himself going to tackle, and then saw his shot blocked by Lionel Mpasi, but Mane was on hand to score his 10th Afcon goal. — AFP