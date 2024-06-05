KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Malaysia’s rising star Leong Jun Hao’s pulled off a giant-killing act to register a monumental moment in his career by beating home favourite Jonathan Christie of Indonesia in the first round of the 2024 Indonesia Open today.

Jun Hao, ranked world number 32, took on Christie, ranked third in the world and the All England champion, and battled for 62 minutes before emerging with a 21-13, 16-21, 21-12 victory at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

Last week, Jun Hao had also registered a career-high win at the Singapore Open last week by toppling world No. 7 Anthony Ginting of Indonesia 21-14, 10-21, 21-8 to march into the quarter-finals.

Jun Hao will await the winner of the match between Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen and Lin Chun Yi who face off in an All-Taiwanese first round match.

Though Jun Hao marched into the second round, two Malaysian doubles pairs Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien who played in the women’s doubles and mixed doubles pair Yap Roy King-Valeree Siow failed in their attempt to get past the first round of the Super 1000 status tournament today.

Vivian-Chiew Sien lost 17-21, 18-21 to Hong Kong’s Yeung Nga Ting-Yeung Pui Lam in straight sets while Roy King-Valeree went the distance before bowing out in three games (21-19, 13-21, 18-21) against China’s Jiang Zhenbang-Wei Yaxin.

Men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani also lived up to expectations by cruising into the second round after beating Canada’s Adam Dong-Nyl Yakura in straight sets 21-6 and 21-7.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin are scheduled to meet Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin who advanced after defeating fellow countyrymen Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-14 and 21-17.

Another mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing moved into the second round after defeating Algeria’s Koceila Julien Mammeri-Tanina Violette Mammeri 21-9 and 21-15 and set up a date with Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Bøje in the second round. — Bernama