KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Malaysian football, still reeling from the violent attacks on national players, suffered another blow after a video clip of players fighting during a 2024 Youth Cup match went viral.

The incident occurred during a Group A match between Melaka FA and Sri Pahang FC at the Hang Tuah Stadium in Melaka yesterday.

The 44-second clip of the match showed players from both teams pushing and shoving one another as team officials tried to defuse the tense situation.

However, one of the players could be seen acting aggressively by kicking the back of an opponent.

“The incident saw Sri Pahang’s reserve player Adam Syaqir Barzu being shown the red card in the 41st minute for kicking a Melaka player,” according to a post on the Melaka United Media Facebook, which also shared the video clip.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) had previously warned that stern action would be taken against any party involved in fighting in the President’s Cup (Under-20) and Youth Cup (Under-18) this season.

FAM Security Committee deputy chairman ACP (R) Md Dali Wahid, when contacted today, confirmed that a fight occurred during the game yesterday but said he has yet to receive a full report of the incident. — Bernama

