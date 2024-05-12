MELAKA, May 12 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) wants the Malaysian Football League (MFL) to improve player safety, especially during match day travel to and from stadiums and accommodations starting this week.

Its deputy president, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi stressed the importance of taking player safety seriously, especially after recent incidents involving three footballers.

“These incidents need to be taken seriously... proactive measures must be taken because unforeseen circumstances can occur, especially after matches conclude.

“Safety control needs maximum attention for all teams not only at the stadium but also when players are commuting to and from the stadium,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a Hari Raya open house hosted by Malaysian Karate Federation (Makaf) president, Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad, in Ujong Pasir here last night.

Mohd Yusoff having such measures taken might increase the workload for MFL and state football associations, but player safety must be prioritised to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

FAM also hopes that the recent incidents will be the last in the history of Malaysian football, he said.

Mohd Yusoff, who is also the Amateur Football League (AFL) chairman, said even the M3 League, now renamed the Semi-Pro A1 League, must prioritise safety measures.

He said former national players participating in this competition also require similar attention as those in the premier league.

“AFL will detail safety aspects for players before the Semi-Pro League begins next month,” he added. — Bernama