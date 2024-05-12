KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Malaysia’s sensational sprinter, Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi, showcased powerful running to help the University of Auburn’s men’s 4x100-metres relay team clinch silver at the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Track and Field Championships in Florida, United States, on Sunday.

The gold medallist in the men’s 100m at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, running alongside Favour Ashe, Makanaishe Charamba, and Kanyinsola Ajayi, clocked 38.55 seconds, which also marks the university’s fifth-best time in history.

This performance also stands as Auburn University’s best record in the SEC meet since 1997.

The quartet from Louisiana State University (LSU), comprising Myles Thomas, Da’Marcus Fleming, Jaiden Reid, and Godson Oghenebrume, secured gold with a time of 38.19s.

The University of Florida’s quartet, consisting of JeVaughn Powell, Wanya McCoy, Caleb Foster, and Robert Gregory, took bronze with a time of 38.73s. — Bernama