CANBERRA, May 10 — The Australian government has announced a funding boost for the nation’s high-performance sports institute ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, reported Xinhua.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said today that a A$249.7 million (RM781 million) upgrade for the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) in Canberra will give Australian athletes the best chance of winning gold at the 2032 Games.

An independent review of the AIS handed to the government in February recommended that it should remain in Canberra rather than relocate to Brisbane in the lead-up to the Olympics but found its facilities needed an upgrade before the Games.

Advertisement

The new funding will go towards building a new high-performance training and testing centre, new accommodation, and a multi-sport indoor training facility at the existing AIS site in Canberra’s northern suburbs.

“The upcoming Budget will ensure the Australian Institute of Sport remains in the Capital, where it belongs, and ensure it once again becomes the world-leading high-performance centre it was designed to be,” Albanese said in a statement.

“What is crystal clear is that under my government — Canberra will always get the support, investment, and respect that Australia’s national capital deserves.”

Advertisement

An additional A$10 million will go towards developing a master plan to ensure the AIS site is fit for purpose.

Anika Wells, the Minister for Sport, said that the funding boost would help prepare Australia’s athletes for the highest levels of competition.

Australian athletes won zero gold medals at the Montreal Olympics in 1976. Since the AIS was opened in 1981, Australians have won at least three gold medals at every Summer Olympics, including an equal record-high 17 in Tokyo. — Bernama-Xinhua