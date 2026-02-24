IPOH, Feb 24 — An elderly woman was killed, while two men were injured after being involved in a road accident where two out of three vehicles skidded into a 15-metre-deep ravine at KM314 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound, near Tapah today.

Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said his department received a call regarding the incident at 2.06pm, before a team from the Tapah Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the location 20 minutes later.

He said the accident involved a trailer lorry carrying a load of stones, a Lexus car and a BMW car, and the impact caused the trailer lorry and the Lexus car to veer off the road into the ravine.

According to Sabarodzi, upon the arrival of the firefighters at the scene, three victims were found trapped and injured in a Lexus car, while the driver of the BMW and the trailer lorry driver were unharmed.

The passengers of the Lexus car comprised three people: a 43-year-old male driver, a 77-year-old male front-seat passenger; and a 71-year-old female passenger in the back seat who was pronounced dead by the Ministry of Health medical team.

“The injured victims were given initial treatment and sent to the hospital for further treatment, while the deceased were handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement.

Sabarodzi added that the operation involving the fire department ended at 4.19pm. — Bernama