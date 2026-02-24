KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Foreign Ministry, through the Embassy of Malaysia in Mexico City, is closely monitoring the volatile security situation in Mexico.

The ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said the embassy has issued advisories urging Malaysians residing in or travelling to Mexico to remain vigilant, exercise caution and remain circumspect at all times, particularly in areas where security operations are taking place.

“Malaysians are also advised to adhere to instructions issued by the local authorities. The ministry’s foremost priority is the safety and well-being of Malaysian citizens abroad,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The embassy reiterated that no Malaysians were involved in or affected by the incident.

The ministry said it would continue to closely monitor developments and remain in contact with relevant local authorities to obtain timely updates, in close coordination with the embassy.

Malaysians in Mexico requiring consular assistance can contact the embassy by telephone or WhatsApp at +6016-810 0579 or (52-155) 2080 8355, or via email at [email protected].

According to media reports, a wave of violence has occurred in several states across Mexico following a recent security operation by local authorities. — Bernama