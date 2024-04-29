PARIS, April 29 — Brest took another big step towards qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history by scoring deep in injury time to beat Rennes 5-4 in an incredible Ligue 1 game yesterday.

Former Rennes defender Lilian Brassier popped up with the decisive goal six minutes into stoppage time to decide the Brittany derby in Brest’s favour.

They had been 2-0 down inside nine minutes after Arnaud Kalimuendo netted twice for the home side at Roazhon Park, but quickly pulled one back through Steve Mounie and then equalised just after the break via a Warmed Omari own goal.

Uruguayan striker Martin Satriano put Brest in front, and Mahdi Camara made it 4-2, seemingly wrapping up the points.

However, Arthur Theate and Martin Terrier both scored to bring Rennes back level again, apparently securing them a precious point in the fight for European qualification before Brassier struck.

It is a huge three points for Brest after they lost their previous two matches, and the win ensures they end the weekend in third place, a point clear of Lille who won 2-1 at Metz earlier yesterday.

The top three teams in Ligue 1 qualify automatically for next season’s expanded Champions League, with the team in fourth entering the competition in the preliminary rounds.

Ismaily and Yusuf Yazici scored Lille’s goals as they came from behind to take all three points after Georgian international Georges Mikautadze put Metz ahead from the penalty spot.

Paris Saint-Germain missed the chance to be confirmed as champions on Saturday when they drew 3-3 at home to struggling Le Havre.

However, they will secure their 12th title, and 10th in 12 seasons, if Monaco fail to win at Lyon yesterday evening.

Elsewhere, Nice strengthened their grip on fifth spot by winning 3-1 at Patrick Vieira’s Strasbourg.

Nice remain four points behind Lille, meaning Champions League qualification looks to be beyond them.

Lorient remain in the automatic relegation spots and three points from safety after a 2-1 home loss to Toulouse.

Clermont are still bottom but are now only four points from safety with three games left after beating Reims 4-1 with Austrian international Muhammed Cham netting two penalties and Elbasan Rashani also scoring twice. — AFP