MIAMI, Feb 25 — Canadian teenager Christoper Morales Williams set a new world indoor record for the 400m on Saturday after surging to victory in 44.49sec at a US collegiate meeting in Arkansas.

The 19-year-old from Ontario, a sophomore student at the University of Georgia, scorched home to win ahead of JeVaughn Powell (45.61) and Chris Robinson in 45.62.

Morales Williams’ time bettered the previous world mark of 44.52 set by American sprinter Michael Norman in March 2018. — AFP

Canada’s Morales Williams breaks 400m indoor world record

