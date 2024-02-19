BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 — Argentine wild card Facundo Diaz Acosta captured his maiden ATP title in Buenos Aires yesterday by defeating Nicolas Jarry, the man who had stunned Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

World number 87 Diaz Acosta claimed a 6-3, 6-4 victory, sealing the triumph on a sixth match point.

Before this week, 23-year-old left-hander Diaz Acosta had only won four tour-level matches in his career. He will now rise to 59 in the world.

On Saturday, Chilean world number 21 Jarry had celebrated the biggest win of his career when he knocked out second-ranked Alcaraz in straight sets.

That loss extended Alcaraz’s title drought to nine tournaments since his Wimbledon triumph last July. — AFP