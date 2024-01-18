LISBON, Jan 18 — Former Porto coach Andre Villas-Boas hopes to become president of the club in an April vote, after declaring his candidacy on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old, who won the Europa League, Portuguese league title and Portuguese Cup with the club in 2011, will likely run against Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, at the helm since 1986.

“I’m a candidate for the presidency of FC Porto,” Villas-Boas said in a statement.

Villas-Boas first said he would run in November and complained he suffered intimidation from sections of the fanbase.

The former Chelsea, Spurs and Zenit St Petersburg coach has promised to modernise the club and establish a women’s team. — AFP