BERLIN, Jan 16 — German tennis star Alexander Zverev will go on trial from May 31 for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend in 2020.

The 26-year-old player, who is currently contesting the Australian Open, had filed an appeal against a €450,000 fine (RM2.3 million) handed to him in October over the assault.

The former world number two has not been ordered to appear personally in court, and can be represented only by his lawyers at the eight planned hearings, a Berlin court said late Monday.

He is accused of “physically abusing a woman and damaging her health during an argument”, according to the court.

The court did not name of the plaintiff but Zverev’s defence had named her in October as Brenda Patea.

Zverev has claimed his innocence and rejected the allegations.

In January 2023, ATP, which runs the men’s tennis tour, closed an investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against Zverev involving a female tennis player after finding insufficient evidence.

The ATP had opened the probe into Zverev in October 2021 following allegations made by his former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova. — AFP