KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Japan's top mixed doubles pair, Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino, kicked off the new season with a bang as they landed their maiden Malaysia Open title today, a year after they emerged as runners-up.

Even sweeter, Watanabe-Higashino became the first ever Japanese mixed doubles duo to step into the highest podium of Malaysia Open as they powered past seventh seed from South Korea, Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun, 21-18, 21-15.

The second seed were truly in their element from start to finish to seal their eleventh World Tour title in just 37 minutes during the Super 1000 tournament held in Axiata Arena.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Watanabe acknowledged the fact that Won Ho-Na Eun crumbled to pressure of playing in their first Super 1000 final.

“It was a good start for us but we will have more tournaments coming up. We will try our best and focus on every match from time to time after this,” he told reporters at the mixed zone, here.

Higashino credited their success to Malaysian-born coach Jeremy Gan, expressing gratitude for his valuable tips and keeping them motivated to improve in each match they played.

"We are thrilled to create history as the first Japanese pair to clinch the mixed doubles title here," she said.

Last year, Watanabe-Higashino went down in the final to the current world number one from China, Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong, 19-21, 11-21.

Meanwhile, a disappointed Won Ho admitted that they were unable to perform at their best and expressed regret for not applying more pressure to the eventual champions in today's match. — Bernama