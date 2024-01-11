KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) today announced that the monthly allowance for athletes under the Podium Programme will now be converted into a salary and increased to a minimum of RM1,500 per month.

Its minister Hannah Yeoh said 307 athletes and 86 para-athletes under the programme will also receive contributions to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

She said they will sign two-year contracts starting this month.

“The contribution is 11 per cent by the athletes and 13 per cent from the National Sports Council (NSC). Our athletes requested security for them, so we have fulfilled that request and I want athletes to fulfil the aspiration of Malaysians winning Olympic gold medals,” she said.

Advertisement

She was speaking to reporters after her 2024 special address at the NSC here today.

She said this move will have a financial impact of RM16 million annually on NSC.

Hannah said KBS has also requested NSC to review the allowances for coaches through the National Coach Scheme.

Advertisement

“We have conducted several workshops, and NSC will coordinate; we need to present it to the NSC committee before implementing anything,” she said.

Separately, she said KBS will organise sports events open to veteran athletes and the public this year to provide opportunities for everyone to pursue their interests regardless of age.

“If we want Malaysia to be a sporting nation, we need to organise events like this to continue their interest in sports; otherwise, it will only be for the younger generation,” she said. — Bernama