KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The National Sports Council (NSC) will revise the allowance for para badminton coaches and players under the Podium Programme based on their international achievements this year, according to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

BAM head of department-human resources and administration R. Ravendran said among the international competitions that would be considered were the 2023 Asean Para Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in June and the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China in October.

“... among the matters discussed in the Sports Working Committee (JKK) meeting was the revised allowance for three coaches and seven athletes under the Podium Programme.

“But the details are with NSC, which will discuss (with relevant parties) to streamline the matter as there are many categories of past achievements and tournaments to be considered,” he told reporters after the JKK meeting at NSC here today.

On another matter, Ravendran said SU5 (physical impairment) singles player Muhammad Fareez Anuar still has a chance to represent the country at the 2024 Paris Paralympics if he finishes on the podium in the 2024 World Para Badminton Championships in Pattaya, Thailand in February.

He said the final list of qualifiers for the Paralympic Games would only be known in April next year.

“At the moment, national para badminton ace Cheah Liek Hou is on the right track to Paris but Muhammad Fareez needs to shine at the world championships because the regulations say only the top six will qualify for Paris.

“We may need to apply for a wild card entry for Muhammad Fareez (now ranked seventh in the world) because a country can send only one representative,” he said.

He said BAM would hire two more local coaches for the national para badminton squad in February next year. — Bernama