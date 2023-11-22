PETALING JAYA, Nov 22 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has confirmed that 10 clubs have successfully secured the National Licence without being fined to play in the Super League for the 2024-2025 season while Kelantan’s predicament looks bleak.

The 10 teams are this season’s Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Perak, Sri Pahang, Selangor, Terengganu, Penang, Kuching City, Kedah Darul Aman, Negeri Sembilan and PDRM.

Three more clubs, namely Kuala Lumpur (KL) City, Kelantan United and Sabah were given the National Licence along with a fine of RM20,000 for the offence of making false declarations while the granting of the licence to Kelantan was postponed until next month.

First Instance Body (FIB) chairman Sheikh Mohd Nasir Sheikh Mohd Sharif said the decision against Kelantan was due to its failure to settle salary arrears or submit an agreement with the players and officials on the set date.

“As of the deadline of November 15, the FIB did not receive any proof of payment or mutual agreement between players and officials except for an extension of time appeal.

“The FIB has given Kelantan until November 30 to submit proof of settled salary arrears until August 31 or an agreement with the players and club officials,” he said at a press conference at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya here, today.

Sheikh Mohd Nasir said if Kelantan successfully resolved the matter, the team still needs to send a declaration letter proving that they are free of any arrears until November 30 under the financial sub-criteria F.09 of the MFL Club Licensing Rules 2023 Edition together with the settlement of cases related to Fifa decisions and FAM before December 31.

If Kelantan fail in the first phase, they will automatically not receive a National Licence for the 2024-2025 season and thus will not be eligible to play in the Super League competition.

Meanwhile, he said the FIB Meeting on October 31 agreed not to grant the national licence to seven M3 League teams because they did not meet the conditions.

The seven teams are Immigration FC, KL Rovers FC, Harini Selangor FT, Armed Forces, Perlis United, Melaka and Sarawak United.

Meantime, Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer Datuk Stuart Ramalingam said whether Kelantan FC will compete in the Super League next season rests in the hands of the team.

Stuart, who wants the Super League to remain at 14 teams for the 2024-2025 season, hopes that The Red Warriors squad, who were two-time champions, in 2011 and 2012, can compete.

However, he said the 2010 and 2012 Malaysia Cup champions must first fulfil all the conditions set by the First Instance Body (FIB) or say goodbye to the Super League.

“Kelantan may kick themselves in the foot if they don’t meet those conditions and automatically remove themselves from the league,” he said.

Kelantan are currently at the bottom of the league with only eight points after 23 games. — Bernama