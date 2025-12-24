KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for several areas nationwide, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds expected to persist until 9pm tonight.

In a statement issued at 6.10pm, MetMalaysia said the affected areas include Kedah (Kulim and Bandar Baharu); Penang (Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan); Perak (Perak Tengah, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim); Selangor (Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor and Gombak); and Kuala Lumpur.

The warning also covers parts of Sarawak, namely Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah, Bintulu and Limbang, as well as Sabah’s interior districts, including Sipitang, Tenom, Nabawan and Keningau.

MetMalaysia said the alert was issued following signs of thunderstorms producing rainfall exceeding 20 millimetres per hour, which are either imminent or expected to continue for more than an hour.

Thunderstorm warnings are short-term alerts and are valid for a period of no more than six hours for each issuance, the department added.

Members of the public are advised to remain cautious, particularly in areas prone to flash floods, falling trees and hazardous driving conditions.