KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Only the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president’s post will “change hands” when Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria steps down from the leadership of the parent body.

Confirming the matter, he said that all BAM deputies, vice-presidents and council members will remain in their positions until the next BAM election in 2025, to launch the transition process of the leadership of the association.

Following the impending takeover by Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, the minister of investment, trade and industry, to lead BAM starting early next year, Mohamad Norza said the association’s leaders will continue their service under the new president because the next BAM election is still far away for the 2021-2025 term.

“All other positions are status quo except for the presidency. Even for 2025, I don’t think there is going to be a lot of changes because, usually, only the top three positions will see a contest, the transition in BAM is always amicable,” he told reporters here today after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yayasan Astro Kasih chairman Tun Zaki Azmi for the Astro Badminton Camp next year.

Advertisement

Mohamad Norza previously announced that he would be leaving his position by the end of this year, and named Tengku Zafrul as his successor.

Elaborating on the transfer of power, Mohamad Norza said the matter will be discussed at the BAM council meeting next January.

“Our next council meeting in December will focus on the Malaysia Open (from January 9-14), so we will look into the transition matters at our January meeting after the Malaysia Open. We need to be fair to him (Tengku Zafrul), we have to sort out ourselves in BAM first, then we will brief him properly,” he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mohamad Norza believes that through the MoU with Yayasan Astro Kasih, BAM’s involvement in the Astro Badminton Camp will gear towards unearthing more talents in the sport.

He said the talent search programme that was established 11 years ago has successfully produced 40 players for the national squad so far. — Bernama