KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Badminton fans can purchase tickets for the Malaysia Open 2024, scheduled to be held at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil from January 9 to 14, from Wednesday (November 15) at 11am.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) announced in a statement today that fans can enjoy the “early bird” campaign, which provides a discount for tickets purchased before December 15.

In addition to individual tickets, BAM said that season tickets will also be up for grabs from November 15 for those who want to savour every moment of the action-packed matches of the Super 1000 tournament.

Meanwhile, BAM secretary-general Datuk Kenny Goh, in the same statement, encouraged everyone to book their tickets early.

“The Petronas Malaysia Open has consistently delivered world-class badminton action and we are excited to host this prestigious event again.

“It’s a unique opportunity for fans to witness top-notch athleticism and support our national heroes on the international stage,” he said, adding that fans can purchase tickets at www.ticket2u.com.my. — Bernama

