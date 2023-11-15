MILAN, Nov 15 — Nicolo Fagioli extended on Tuesday his Juventus contract until 2028 as the Italy international sits out a seven-month ban for gambling offences.

“Juventus is delighted to announce that Nicolo Fagioli’s contract has been renewed until June 30, 2028,” the Serie A club said in a statement.

Juve youth product Fagioli, who will reportedly earn €1.5 million (US$1.62 million) a season, was suspended in October for gambling on football matches after agreeing a plea-bargain with the Italian Football Federation’s disciplinary tribunal.

Italian media report that Fagioli ran up three million euros of debts from gambling on illegal platforms, a crime for which he will also have to answer in the criminal courts, most likely with a fine.

His suspension came as a gambling scandal looked to be sweeping through Italian football, although a promised wave of revelations from disgraced former paparazzo Fabrizio Corona have failed to materialise.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali was subsequently banned for 10 months for betting, including on matches involving his former team AC Milan. — AFP