KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The retail prices of unsubsidised RON97 and RON95 petrol nationwide will decrease by eight sen and six sen, respectively, to RM3.16 and RM2.56 per litre for the period of December 25 to 31, 2025.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, announced that the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will also drop by eight sen to RM2.94 per litre, while the price in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan remains at RM2.15 per litre for the same period.

The retail price of subsidised RON95 petrol under the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) programme remains unchanged at RM1.99 per litre.

“The government will continue to monitor market developments and adjust the retail prices of RON97, RON95, and diesel, taking into account global oil market price movements while supporting price stability,” the statement read.

Weekly petroleum prices are determined according to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, in line with the retail pricing policy for petroleum products.

According to the statement, the government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure that the welfare and well-being of the people are always protected. — Bernama