SEPANG, Nov 10 — After emerging second best in the Free Practice 1 (FP1) session, Gresini Racing MotoGP rider Alex Marquez turned the tables on the leader by clocking the fastest time in the afternoon practice session of the 2023 Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) at the Sepang International Circuit here, today.

Marquez set a scintillating one minute 57.823 seconds (s) to take top spot from the fastest rider in FP1, Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing who clocked 1:57.997s.

Though unable to maintain the lead, Martin who had earlier topped the chart with a time of 1:59.513s in FP1 earlier today, was really pleased to improve the timing in the afternoon session.

“It was a competitive session and I am happy to record an impressive time in the afternoon practice,” he told reporters when met after the afternoon practice session.

In the meantime, Jack Miller from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing posted a time of 1:58232s to become the third fastest rider in the afternoon practice session.

In Moto2 action, Japanese rider, Ai Ogura from IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia put in an impressive performance in the second practice session as he led the pack after clocking 2:06.093s.

Spaniard Aron Canet from Pons Wegow Los40 came in second with a time of 2:06.093s while Jake Dixon from GASGAS Aspar Team finished third (2:06.246s).

Two local wildcard riders representing Petronas MIE Racing RW, Azroy Anuar and Helmi Azman, failed to pick up where they had left off earlier today as both stayed in the last two positions.

Azroy ended the session with a time of 2:10.084s while Helmi remained rooted at the bottom after clocking 2:10.807s.

Meanwhile, Honda Team Asia rider, Taiyo Furusato dominated the Moto3 second practice session with a time of 2:12.518s to finish ahead of David Alonso from GASGAS Aspar Team (2:12.555s) and Matteo Bertelle from Rivacold Sinpers Team rounded off the top three positions (2:12.570s).

It was another disappointing ride from local rider, Syarifuddin Azman or better known as Damok from MT Helmets-MSI, as he slipped to 26th place with a time of 2:14.598s from 23rd place during the previous session with 2:14.258s.

The Malaysian MotoGP will continue tomorrow with the qualifying session followed by race day on Sunday. — Bernama