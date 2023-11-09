KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The country’s Moto3 rider Syarifuddin Azman, better known as Damok, is ready to hunt for points at the 2023 Malaysian Grand Prix (GP) World Championship this weekend at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

Damok is determined to perform well on his home track, after failing to finish the Australian GP race from October 20-22 due to weather factors.

“My hope for this weekend is to be in the front group because I have ridden many times at the Sepang track. I am confident that my team (MT Helmets-Msi) will give 100 per cent to achieve a good result,” he said when met after the meet and greet session at the Petronas Philharmonic Hall here, today.

Damok, 21, said his focus now was on finding a better set-up for the race in the rainy season, in order to achieve a podium position.

Advertisement

“There is an advantage when it rains for Asian riders, so I need to focus more on finding a better set-up. I need to prepare in advance to give my best to fight for the podium if it rains this weekend,” he said.

The friendly session was also joined by other MotoGP riders such as Francesco Bagnaia from the Ducati Lenovo team, Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) and Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing).

(From left) Malaysian MotoGP riders Azroy Hakeem Anuar, Syarifuddin Azman, also known as Damok, and Helmi Azman are seen after the meet and greet session at the Petronas Philharmonic Hall in Kuala Lumpur November 9, 2023. — Bernama pic

Advertisement

Also present were local riders Azroy Hakeem Anuar and Helmi Azman, who got wildcard tickets for the Moto2 class with Team Petronas MIE Racing Honda for this week’s competition.

Azroy Hakeem, who will compete on the wildcard ticket for the second time, is determined to show a better ride to grab a top 10 position and cheer up local fans.

“I hope I can improve from last year in terms of my lap time, so in this weekend’s race I hope it rains, so at least I can fight at the front,” he said adding that he would not let the golden opportunity go to waste.

Meanwhile, Helmi admitted that he was a bit nervous of competing with his machine in the Moto2 competition in this race, but hoped that his extensive experience of competing at SIC would help him.

He also hoped supporters would come out in droves to SIC this weekend to cheer on the local riders. — Bernama