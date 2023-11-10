SEPANG, Nov 10 — Prima Pramac Racing rider, Jorge Martin sounded an early warning as he came out tops in the opening session of the 2023 Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) Free Practice 1 at Sepang International Circuit here, today.

The current second best rider in championships standings clocked one minute 59.513 seconds (s) to finish ahead of his closest contender, Alex Marquez from Gresini Racing MotoGp who recorded 1:59.562s.

Frenchman Johann Zarco made a perfect start for Prima Pramac Racing as he completed the top three with 1:59.914s while reigning world champion, Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo Team finished outside top 10 as he ended the Free Practice 1 (FP1) session in 15th place in 2:00.888s.

Meanwhile in Moto2, Fermin Aldeguer from GT Trevisan SpeedUp took the top spot with 2:06.183s to deny Briton Jake Dixon from GASGAS Aspar Team who came in second with 2:06.243s.

Spain’s Pedro Acosta from Red Bull KTM Ajo finished third with 2:06.638s while local wildcard rider Helmi Azman representing Petronas MIE Racing RW finished last in 32nd place with 2:12.225s

In Moto3 action, Jaume Masia from Leopard Racing conquered the FP1 with 2:12.065s followed by Deniz Oncu from Red Bull KTM Ajo in second (2:12.500s) while Italian Romano Fenati of Rivacold Snipers Team emerged third fastest (2:12.580s).

It was a disappointing start for another local rider, Syarifuddin Azman or better known as Damok from MT Helmets — MSI as he took 23rd place with 2:14.258s. — Bernama

