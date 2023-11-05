KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — In a tribute to the late badminton legend Datuk Punch Gunalan, the Kuala Lumpur Badminton Association (KLBA) organised a special recognition ceremony for him at the Titiwangsa Stadium here today.

The event aimed to commemorate the achievements and contributions of Punch Gunalan, who had brought immense pride to the nation on the international stage.

KLBA president Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos highlighted the initiative as a way to honour Punch Gunalan’s legacy, acknowledging his significant contributions in the field of badminton both nationally and internationally.

“People also know about his achievements in addition to his contributions in terms of badminton sports administration in the country and also internationally whether at KLBA, the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) or the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

“Datuk Punch Gunalan was also a former president of KLBA, so it is only fitting for our association to pay tribute to his legacy,” he said

He said this at a press conference after presenting a commemorative plaque to Punch Gunalan’s widow, Datin P. Vijeyakumari, who attended the event with her son, Dr. G. Roshan.

“I’m really grateful to KLBA for holding this occasion today it’s very touching for me,” said Vijeyakumari while trying to hold back her tears when met .

Punch Gunalan, a remarkably talented badminton player in both individual and team events, had earned several medals for the country in various international badminton championships.

He had also served as the Honorary Secretary of BAM from 1985 to 1997 and held the position of deputy president of the national badminton governing body in 2005.

He died on 15 August 2012. — Bernama