PUTRAJAYA, Dec 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today said the conviction of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case reflected years of sustained investigative work, including extensive international cooperation to secure key evidence.

In a statement following the High Court’s decision, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki congratulated investigators and prosecutors who had worked on the case since investigations began in July 2015.

“The investigation was marked by significant legal, technical and jurisdictional challenges, yet the team remained steadfast in meeting the rigorous legal standards required for the case to be brought before the court,” Azam said.

Azam said investigators were required to secure evidence both domestically and abroad, describing the process as complex and demanding given differing legal systems and jurisdictions.

He also acknowledged the cooperation of local agencies, including Bank Negara Malaysia and the Royal Malaysia Police, which he said played an important role in supporting the investigation.

“Crucial to this investigation is the cooperation of foreign counterparts, especially in the complex and demanding process of obtaining evidence from abroad through Mutual Legal Assistance mechanisms,” Azam said.

Among those involved were the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice of the United States, the International Anti-Corruption Coordination Centre in the United Kingdom, as well as authorities in Switzerland, Singapore, the Netherlands and Barbados.

Today, Najib was found guilty by the High Court of four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving nearly RM2.2 billion in the 1MDB case.

Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt after delivering his judgment to a packed courtroom.