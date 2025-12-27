LONDON, Dec 27 — English football icon Harry Redknapp recorded his biggest win in over 30 years as a racehorse owner when The Jukebox Man won a thrilling King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Friday.

The 78-year-old Englishman guided Portsmouth to 2008 FA Cup glory but Friday’s win in a steeplechase, considered only second in prestige to the Cheltenham Gold Cup, will probably share pride of place in his life.

A tearful Redknapp, who recalled last week how his grandmother used to run bets for a bookmaker when gambling was illegal, earned a big kiss from his wife Sandra.

“It’s a dream to have a horse that good,” said Redknapp, who was described as “a dream of an owner” by trainer Ben Pauling.

“I love the game so much, to just have a runner was a great thing, I was so proud.”

Redknapp, who numbered West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur among clubs he managed, said his heart was in his mouth as The Jukebox Man fought back to cross the line alongside last year’s winner Banbridge and favourite Gaelic Warrior.

Redknapp and Pauling as well as jockey Ben Jones spent a nervy few minutes waiting on the photo finish before his number eight was called — winning by just a nose.

“Everyone’s been jumping on me saying you won and I said ‘I have no idea’,” said Redknapp, whose first winner as an owner was with Slick Cherry back in 1990.

“Football’s been my life, winning a Cup final for the fans is an incredible feeling.

“We had a lot of support here today, I love the game and the people in it and to win on the big stage is fantastic.

“It is an emotional moment.”

‘Tough old year’

It was as good a race as the crowd of over 17,000 — up hugely from the 14,000 who witnessed The Jukebox Man win a top class novices chase on the same day last year — could have wished for.

Earlier they had been treated to two exceptional performances by horses that, all being well, will make it with The Jukebox Man to the Cheltenham Festival next March.

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend may have come up just short with Gaelic Warrior but they do not return to Ireland empty-handed.

Kitzbuhel under Townend — who wore a black armband in tribute to young Irish jockey Paul Kavanagh who died in a car crash on Wednesday — led from start to finish to register an impressive success in the Grade One Kauto Star Novices Chase.

Kitzbuhel’s owners Joe and Marie Donnelly barely had time for a glass of champagne before descending to the winners enclosure after the next as Sir Gino, trained by English legend Nicky Henderson, won the Christmas Hurdle.

Jockey Nico de Boinville raised his arm in celebration crossing the line — well in front of Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace — as Sir Dino made it seven wins from seven starts and cap a wonderful training achievement by Henderson.

Sir Gino’s last race was 364 days ago when just after winning at Kempton he was struck down with a severe infection.

“I think the horse is happy, I certainly am. It has been a tough old year, indeed bits in the middle were a little bit worrying,” said Henderson after recording his 14th Christmas Hurdle win. — AFP