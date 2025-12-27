IPOH, Dec 27 — The police have detained a local man for allegedly running amok and injuring two of his family members at a house in Persiaran Putra, Bandar Baru Putra, here yesterday.

Ipoh District Police Chief, ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, confirmed that the department received a 999 emergency call regarding the incident at 6:41 am and a police team was immediately dispatched to the scene for further action.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly injured two family members before fleeing by climbing a wall and the roof of the house to enter a neighbour’s house.

“The suspect was subsequently located and apprehended by the police at the scene without any further untoward incidents,” he said in a statement last night.

He added that both victims were rushed to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for treatment and are currently reported to be in stable condition.

Abang Zainal Abidin noted that preliminary investigations found the suspect has a history of mental health treatment and had previously received care at a psychiatric hospital.

“However, a detailed investigation is still underway to identify the actual motive behind the incident. The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons,” he said.

He advised the public not to engage in speculation that could interfere with the investigation and urged them to cooperate by providing authentic information.

“The Ipoh District Police (PDRM) will continue to monitor the progress of this case, and firm action will be taken in accordance with existing legal provisions,” he added. — Bernama