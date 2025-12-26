KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — An elderly woman and her son died in a fire at an apartment in Dato Senu People’s Housing Project (PPR), Sentul here, this morning.

Kuala Lumpur JBPM Operations Centre in a statement said it received a call about the incident at 7.18am.

“The victims, an 82-year-old woman and her son, a 58-year-old man were found in the toilet and were confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM),” the statement said.

The fire caused 40 per cent damage to the residential unit.

Firefighting and control operations were carried out using six hose lines from pumps from the Sentul and Gombak Selatan Fire and Rescue Stations.

The fire was completely extinguished by 8.27am and the cause of the incident is still being investigated. — Bernama